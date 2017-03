Date: 3 March 2017 16:46

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan women's national football team have defeated the United Arab Emirates 3-2 in a friendly as part of their training camp in Dubai.

Azerbaijan`s goals came from Aysun Aliyeva, Nigar Jalili and Sevinj Jafarzada.

