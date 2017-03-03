Azerbaijan celebrates 25th year since its admission for membership in United Nations

Date: 3 March 2017 17:46

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

The Permanent Mission of Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations issued a statement on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s admission to the United Nations. The statement reads as follows:

“At its 82nd plenary meeting, held on 2 March 1992, the UN General Assembly, having received the recommendation of the UN Security Council of 14 February 1992, decided through its resolution 46/230 to admit the Republic of Azerbaijan to membership in the United Nations.

Over the past period, the Republic of Azerbaijan has transformed into an economically and politically dynamic modern State and has proved itself as reliable partner and consolidated its role at the regional and international levels.

In his Executive Order signed on 12 October 2016 on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Restoration of the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev highlighted the contribution made by the people of Azerbaijan to the world culture, the significance of the restoration of the State independence in attaining by the Republic of Azerbaijan of the international legal personality, remarkable achievements in strengthening the traditions of statehood, carrying out result-oriented reforms in all spheres, developing economy, implementing strategic energy and transportation projects, developing education, health care and tourism, enriching the country’s culture, promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, contributing to regional and international security, and meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The President recalled that, besides deep political, economic and social crisis experienced by Azerbaijan while it has been taking first steps since 1991, the country had also faced with the armed aggression and the policy of ethnic cleansing on the part of Armenia. “Only the return to power in 1993 of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and his wise policy prevented the imminent threat of the country’s collapse, put an end to separatist tendencies and evolving civil war and secured the unity of the State and the nation”, the President emphasized.

Since its admission to membership in the United Nations, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law, has staunchly supported the Organization and actively contributed to its activities. During that period, Azerbaijan has been a member of two principal organs of the United Nations, namely, the Security Council (2012-2013) and the Economic and Social Council (2003-2005 and since 2017 for the following three years term), as well as served in the Commission on Human Rights (2005-2006), the Human Rights Council (2006-2009) and the Organization’s other bodies and agencies.

As a country located at the crossroads of the West and East and benefiting of being a part of both Asia and Europe, the Republic of Azerbaijan actively contributes to promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue and looks forward to continuing its efforts to that end.

In its resolution 71/249, entitled “Promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, understanding and cooperation for peace”, the UN General Assembly welcomed the Baku Declaration, adopted at the Seventh Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, with the theme “Living together in inclusive societies: a challenge and a goal”, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 25 to 27 April 2016.

Azerbaijan’s role as a natural bridge between cultures and civilizations has also manifested in hosting the first European Games in 2015 and the forthcoming Islamic Solidarity Games this May, as well as in organizing other important international cultural and sports events, such as the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012, the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe and the 42nd Chess Olympiad in 2016.

Unfortunately, no substantive progress has been made in resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Armenia continues to occupy the territories of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the seven adjacent districts, in flagrant violation of the generally accepted norms and principles of international law.

In 1993, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted four resolutions — resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993) — condemning the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and reaffirming respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the inviolability of international borders and the inadmissibility of the use of force for the acquisition of territory. In response to Armenia’s territorial claims and actions, the Council reconfirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan and demanded the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from all the occupied territories.

The conflict can be resolved only on the basis of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders. The sooner Armenia reconciles with this reality and withdraws its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the earlier the conflict will be resolved and both countries and their peoples will benefit from the prospects of cooperation and economic development.”

Yusif Babanli

Special correspondent

Azerbaijan celebrates 25th year since its admission for membership in United Nations