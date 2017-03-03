AzInTelecom enters into cooperation with GoldenPay

Date: 3 March 2017 18:34

The company AzInTelecom LLC operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan has signed an agreement on cooperation with GoldenPay OJSC - the largest company in the local online payments market.



AzInTelecom, which set itself the goal of becoming a new generation telecommunications company providing high quality service to its customers, offers cloud technology-based “infrastructure service” (IaaS) solutions, including virtual network, virtual storage, virtual infrastructure, backup, etc., at the TIER III Data Center, which has been put into operation and has been granted ISO 20000 international certificates.



These solutions have already begun to attract the attention of local and foreign companies.



Thus, according to the reached agreement, the payment portal “www.hesab.az” of Azerbaijan’s online payments company, GoldenPay, will be placed in the Data Centre.



The agreement provides for the prevention of external cyber threats, protection of the database, minimization of the risks associated with data loss and the provision of information security.



Besides, under the agreement, GoldenPay will get a reliable infrastructure without having to spend its money on purchasing, installation, servicing and maintenance of technical equipment and software.



Ant this, in turn, will allow for cost and time savings.



“www.hesab.az”, which currently offers more than 100 services to its customers, is recognized as the most reliable platform for online payments in Azerbaijan.



Hundreds of thousands of people use these services on a regular basis and this number is increasing every day.



GoldenPay, whose main goal is to become the single platform for the execution of all online payments, uses GeoTrust, which is the world leader in the field of encryption of online transactions, for encrypting all transactions and ensuring data security.



“The number of online transactions is so high that insuring security and confidentiality of data exchange has become the main condition for that.



It is extremely important for our company to make sure that the sensitive data is stored in a safe place.



So, it is not accidental that AzInTelecom and GoldenPay began cooperating with each other,” said GoldenPay representative.





