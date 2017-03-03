Date: 3 March 2017 19:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

2,82,936 tons of Azerbaijani oil were delivered from Ceyhan Port to the world market in February, 2017.

According to the press service of SOCAR, 1,232,097 tons of this volume was the oil of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic.

In general, 323,966,321 tons of Azerbaijani oil has been exported from Ceyhan Port to the world market since the start of BTC exploitation until March 1, 2017.

4.1 million tons of oil delivered from Ceyhan Port to world market in 2017