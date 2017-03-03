EU does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh “referendum”

Date: 3 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

The European Union has released a statement saying it does not recognize the illegal referendum held in Azerbaijan`s occupied territories on February 20, according to Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement, released at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, said the EU does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework of the “referendum” held in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The EU said it does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework of this “referendum” which cannot prejudice the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or influence the negotiation process.

The ministry said the EU reaffirmed its support for the efforts of the OSCE Mınsk Group co-chairs to find a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

