Vietnam News Agency chief hails cooperation with AZERTAC

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

Director General of Vietnam News Agency (VNA), member of the Vietnamese Communist Party Central Committee Nguyen Duc Loi has hailed his agency`s cooperation with AZERTAC as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov. He said the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement boosted the exchange of news between VNA and AZERTAC. Duc Loi recalled his visits to Azerbaijan, saying he participated in Baku International Humanitarian Forum in 2014 and the 5th News Agencies World Congress in 2016. He noted that dynamic development of Azerbaijan greatly impressed him.

Ambassador Imanov hailed the importance of the cooperation agreement between AZERTAC and VNA.

He said the embassy maintains fruitful cooperation with the Vietnamese media, including Vietnam News and Vietnam Plus newspapers published by VNA. Ambassador Imanov requested VNA`s assistance in promoting the Vietnamese society`s awareness of Azerbaijan`s history, culture, socio-economic development as well as Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Imanov said September 23 this year will mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, proposing that the two agencies publish interviews of Azerbaijani and Vietnamese foreign ministers on the occasion.

