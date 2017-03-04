Azerbaijani wrestlers win four medals on first day of Kiev international tournament

Date: 4 March 2017 12:46

Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed four medals, including one gold on the first day of an international tournament in Kiev.

The only gold medal came from Tatyana Omelchenko in the women`s 60kg weight category.

Turkan Nasirova claimed silver in the women`s 48kg event, while Gitinomaqomed Hajiyev and Mahammad Muslumov grabbed bronze medals in the men`s 65kg division.

