Apple resumes production of iPhone 6 to compete with cheap Android smartphones

Date: 4 March 2017 13:34

Apple has resumed production of the iPhone 6 in a gold case, reports 9to5Mac citing Taiwanese operator Taiwan Mobile. Machine, production of which was discontinued after the release of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, designed for emerging markets and will be sold in some Asian countries. It is noteworthy that the renewed iPhone 6 got 32 GB of memory, whereas previously it was only sold with 16, 64 and 128 GB of memory.



According to observers, the iPhone 6 is aimed to compete with inexpensive Android phones that have flooded the mobile market. Given the popularity of the available modifications to the iPhone, in Cupertino, Apple has decided to make a knight’s move and to resume sales of the device in emerging markets.



As it became known, 32-Gigabyte iPhone 6 in a gold case will be offered in Taiwan on March 10. The smartphone will be available for free at the conclusion of the contract with the operator for 1399 Taiwan dollars (about 2600 rubles) per month.



In the initial phase, Apple intends to send to Taiwan 30-40 thousand gold iPhone 6, sales of the devices will be handled by local operators. The volume of deliveries to other countries are not reported. Now iPhone 6 is not available in Russia, if not to take into account the restored copies.



The idea of a budget iPhone is not new to Apple with the release of each new generation reduces prices on previous models, opening the “Apple” product to a wider audience of users.



Observers have expressed the view that the resumption of sales released three years ago iPhone 6 is in some sense a change of concept in Apple. The company had previously said the commitment to manufacture products of premium class. Apparently, the management has affected the competitive war with the producers of “guglofonov”, very successful in the Asian market.





