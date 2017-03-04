50% smartphones expected to feature AMOLED displays in 2020

Date: 4 March 2017 13:34

LCD and AMOLED are the two most commonly used display panels among OEMs for smartphones with the latter one being preferred less. But if a new report from Digitimes is to be believed, things might change sooner than you expect for AMOLED panels. The report mentions that 50% of all smartphone are expected to feature AMOLED display in 2020 which is just three years from now.



The report cites some industry sources behind the estimated and says that the AMOLED penetration is currently at 27.6% in 2017. If you compare the current figure to what has been predicted for next three years, it seems like quite an ambitious target. All the major OEMs including Apple, LG, Motorola, and Sony prefer LCD panels over AMOLED because of their easiness to manufacture.



But as for AMOLED panels, they are not only hard to produce but also cost more. Samsung is currently the leader when it comes to smartphones with AMOLED displays. The report states about 350 million smartphones were shipped with AMOLED display last year and majority of which were from Samsung. It was followed by Oppo and Vivo which collectively shipped 20% of the lot.



While it can't be confirmed for sure whether the prediction regarding 50% AMOLED smartphones will come true, we have surely seen an increase in the number of smartphones coming with it. Even Apple is rumored to use OLED display panel for the next iPhone.





