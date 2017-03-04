Moroccan newspaper: Mehriban Aliyeva won Azerbaijani people`s respect thanks to her public activity

Date: 4 March 2017 15:46

Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

“Mehriban Aliyeva has won the Azerbaijani people`s respect thanks to her public activity,” wrote Moroccan newspaper Al-Islah and at-Tanmiya in its special issue dedicated to Azerbaijan’s first Vice-President.

The newspaper hails Mehriban Aliyeva`s appointment as first Vice-President of Azerbaijan.

Editor-in-chief of the newspaper Ahmad Mitshu emphasizes that Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attaches great importance to the interests of Azerbaijan and its people.

