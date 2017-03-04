Moroccan newspaper: Mehriban Aliyeva won Azerbaijani people`s respect thanks to her public activity

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 4 March 2017 15:46
A+
A–
Baku, March 4, AZERTAC
“Mehriban Aliyeva has won the Azerbaijani people`s respect thanks to her public activity,” wrote Moroccan newspaper Al-Islah and at-Tanmiya in its special issue dedicated to Azerbaijan’s first Vice-President.
The newspaper hails Mehriban Aliyeva`s appointment as first Vice-President of Azerbaijan.
Editor-in-chief of the newspaper Ahmad Mitshu emphasizes that Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attaches great importance to the interests of Azerbaijan and its people.
22 February 2017 20:46
22 February 2017 19:46
22 February 2017 16:46