Azerbaijani parliamentarians to attend PACE meetings

Date: 4 March 2017 19:46

Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani parliamentarians led by Samad Seyidov, chairman of the standing commission on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, head of the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, will attend meetings of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy and the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to be held in Paris on March 6-8.

The event will discuss a range of issues, including corruption, policy pursued by Tunisia’s new government, and the situation in Belarus.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov and MP Sahiba Gafarova will attend meetings of the PACE Bureau and Standing Committee to take place in Madrid, Spain, on March 9-10. The meeting will focus on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Armenia, constitutional amendments in Turkey, PACE-Russian parliament cooperation, and other issues.

