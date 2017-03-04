Japanese city of Miyakojima seeks regional cooperation with Azerbaijan

Date: 4 March 2017 21:46

Tokyo, March 4, AZERTAC

The Japanese city of Miyakojima is interested in regional cooperation with Azerbaijan, chair of the city`s parliament Tanahara Yoshiki has told a meeting of Cross Border Club. Held at Miyakojima parliament, the meeting was attended by city parliamentarians and businessmen. Yoshiki hailed the importance of strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan.

Cross Border Club president Kazuyasu Ishida highlighted Azerbaijan’s geographical location, the country`s economic potential and accomplishments in recent years. He noted that improving cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan will be beneficial for both countries. Ishida added that his proposal to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan`s regions was welcomed by Miyakojima officials. He said a city delegation will visit Azerbaijan this April.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent

