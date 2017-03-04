Date: 4 March 2017 21:46

A+ A–



Tbilisi, March 4, AZERTAC

“Construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railroad is nearing its completion,” said Turkey's Transport, Maritime and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan.

He noted the Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway will be an additional corridor connecting Turkey with Iran and Pakistan. He added that possible development of these railway corridors was discussed at the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Pakistan.

Khatayi Azizov

Special Correspondent

Turkish transport minister: Construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad nearing completion