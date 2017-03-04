Date: 4 March 2017 21:46

A+ A–



Berlin, March 4, AZERTAC

Member of Bundestag, the German parliament, Mark Hauptmann has issued a statement to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide. In his statement, the German MP said that 25 years ago the Armenian military units committed a grave crime against civilians in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

He said the utmost must be done to prevent tragedies like Khojaly. Hauptmann said thousands of people were killed and hundreds of thousands were expelled from their homes as a result of the conflict.

Bundestag member remembers Khojaly genocide victims