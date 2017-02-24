Date: 4 March 2017 21:46

Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will send an export mission to Kazakhstan next month. The mission will visit Astana and Almaty from 23 to 26 April, the ministry said.

The export mission will include companies specializing in the fields of production of building materials, chemical industry, machinery, cosmetics, fruits and vegetables, alcoholic and soft drinks production, canned food products, tea and light industry.

Companies to be part of the missions will be selected through a competition to be organized by the Economy Ministry and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Azerbaijan to send export mission to Kazakhstan in April