Date: 4 March 2017 21:46

A+ A–



Manama, March 4, AZERTAC

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa stressed the everyday development of Azerbaijan, which has turned into one of the most important countries on the world arena, and also noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain is closely monitoring the progress of the country as het with Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Rasim Rzayev.

During the meeting satisfaction with the level of relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain was expressed, also development of cooperation in various fields between the two countries was discussed.

The FM recalled his visit to Azerbaijan with great pleasure.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa expressed his desire to visit Azerbaijan again in the near future.

Ambassador Rasim Rzayev informed Minister Khalid Al-Khalifa about the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and underlined the worsening situation at the contact line of troops in recent days. The diplomat expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the support of Azerbaijan's fair position on this issue.

Such issues as the development of relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, ways to strengthen both bilateral cooperation and cooperation within international organizations were discussed. Moreover during the meeting great interest of tourists from Bahrain to Azerbaijan, questions of development of bilateral relations in the tourism sector, as well as the simplification of the visa regime of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the citizens of Azerbaijan and the creation of direct air flights between the two countries were underlined. The importance of strengthening the cooperation in parliamentary relations was also noted.

Bahraini FM: Azerbaijan has turned into one of most important countries on world arena