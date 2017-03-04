Azerbaijan Futnet Association established 

Date: 4 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

Futnet Association has been established in Azerbaijan.

Vugar Jalilov was appointed president of the association, while Samir Mammadov and Rufat Husyenov its first and second vice-presidents respectively. Afgan Hamzayev was elected Secretary General of the organization.

First recorded mentions of futnet date back to 1920s to ex-Czechoslovakia when young football players of Slavia Prague started to kick the ball over a horizontal rope which was later replaced by a net. Many changes and developments have taken place since then and, nowadays, almost a hundred years later, in many countries futnet is recognized as an independent sport with its own identity and a proper organizational structure. National and international futnet competitions in various disciplines have been organized for decades and the number of followers all over the world is growing.

