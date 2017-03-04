Novruz Mammadov: Azerbaijani President’s Pakistan visit is of great importance

Date: 4 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

Deputy head of Azerbaijan`s Presidential Administration, chief of the Administration's Foreign Relations Department Novruz Mammadov has hailed the significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan and his meetings in the country.

“The Azerbaijani President’s visit to Pakistan and the meetings he held there are of great importance. This visit also plays a vital role in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.”

Novruz Mammadov highlighted the President’s meetings with his Turkish and Pakistani counterparts as well as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He hailed the importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 13th ECO Summit.

Novruz Mammadov also commented on the recent provocations of Armenians on the line of contact. He said that Armenia’s provocations are part of its dirty policy. “The decisions adopted both in Austria and Saint Petersburg clearly condemn such provocations. Unfortunately, Armenia disregards this, and is looking for a pretext to commit provocation.”

“Despite the conflict situation, Azerbaijan has ensured its stability, security and sustainable development,” Novruz Mammadov added.

