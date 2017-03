Date: 5 March 2017 10:46

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

Wedding of Yasaman Azatova and Tofig Azatov deprived of parental care was held. The ceremony was arranged under the initiative of Azerbaijan`s First Vice-president, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

