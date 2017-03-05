Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tehran

Date: 5 March 2017 13:46

Tehran, March 5, AZERTAC

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tehran.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Sadabad Palace accompanied by the cavalry.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in a square in front of Sadabad Palace decorated with national flags of the two countries.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani greeted President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

National anthems of Iran and Azerbaijan were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The Presidents posed for official photos.

State and government officials of Iran were introduced to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

