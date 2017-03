Date: 5 March 2017 20:46

Tehran, March 5, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen of by high-ranking state and government officials of Iran.

President Ilham Aliyev completed Iran visit