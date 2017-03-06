Production of iPhone 8 with biometric fingerprint scanner starting in September

Date: 6 March 2017 16:34

It hasn't been long since Apple introduced the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus in the market and yet, we already have tons of rumors regarding the upcoming Apple iPhone 8 smartphone. According to a new report by DigiTimes, the iPhone 8 will ditch the capacitive-based Touch ID and instead, sport a biometric fingerprint recognition built into the display of the smartphone.



The iPhone 8 will not be using Natural ID touch fingerprint sensor from Synaptics or Sense ID fingerprint scanning tech from Qualcomm, but instead, use an algorithm based on their 2012 AuthenTec purchase. According to some sources, the fingerprint recognition is said to rely on the Privaris glass identification technology and ultrasound.



As of now, the Touch ID uses a capacitive sensor that scans the finger touching the home button and the ultrasonic waves read the sub-epidermal layers of skin. The new flagship, however, is rumored to feature a new sensor based on TSMC's 12-inch line using the 65nm process technology.



The report further mentions that the iPhone 8 won't go into mass production until September, which means that the launch might actually be delayed. Apple might take its time to make a beautiful device that will attract a huge number of consumers from over the globe, even crossing the usual "10-million-device-sale-in-launch-week" mark. The rest of the specs have been faded as reports suggest that the Cupertino-based company might include a 5.8-inch OLED display on the upcoming iPhone with a support for wireless charging.





