Minister to receive citizens in Imishli

Date: 6 March 2017 18:34

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade will receive citizens in Imishli (citizens from Imishli, Aghjabedi, Beylagan, Zardab, Fuzuli, Lachin, and Khojavand regions) on March 10, at 14:00. At the reception, complaints and suggestions from citizens related to the provision of transport, telecommunications services (including Internet, radio and TV broadcasting) and postal services, service culture and issues of concern to the population in this area will be listened to.



Those wishing to make an appointment with the Minister are requested to contact via e-mail mincom@mincom.gov.az, call hotline number 1655 or (012) 598 38 18 (calls from regions are free of charge).



At the same time, in case of need, citizens wishing to come to the meeting will be provided with vehicles from relevant post offices or telephone exchanges. For this purpose, citizens are requested to call following telephone numbers:



In Imishli 021 2464366

In Aghjabedi 021 2755299

In Beylagan 021 2253233

In Zardab 020 2964299

In Fuzuli 026 3155160

In Lachin 021 2778202

In Khojavand 021 2235448





