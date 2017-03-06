Aztelecom to apply new rules for payment of internet fees

Date: 6 March 2017 18:34

Aztelecom Limited Liability Company will apply new rules for payment of internet fees in the service area of Khachmaz Telecommunications Node.



Thus, for new and current users of "aztelekom.net" provider the service will be activated from the date of payment of a monthly fee. The last day of using the service will be considered the date of expiry of a monthly usage.



The service will be automatically deactivated on the day of expiration of the monthly fee and the debt for the period after deactivation will not be charged.



The service will be activated at any time after the payment, and the monthly internet fee will be charged from the date of activation.



For example, if the user pays for the service not on the 14th but on the 25th day of the month, the online service will be activated from this day and users will be able to use the service until the 25th day of the next month.





