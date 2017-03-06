Date: 6 March 2017 18:46

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

A bust of Nikolai Baibakov, famous public figure and Hero of Socialist Labor, has been unveiled at secondary school No. 67 in Sabunchu settlement, Baku. The ceremony was attended by SOCAR vice presidents, representatives of Sabunchu District Executive Authority. SOCAR first vice president Khoshbakht Yusifzade said that Nikolai Baibakov played a major role in the development of oil industry of Azerbaijan. “He made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijan’s oil industry. For many years he held senior positions in the former Soviet Union, but never forgot his native Azerbaijan and always supported it,” he said.

Bust of outstanding oilman and statesman Nikolai Baibakov unveiled in Baku