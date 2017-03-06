Date: 6 March 2017 18:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani wrestlers have won five medals, including two golds on the second day of the 21st outstanding Ukrainian wrestlers and coaches memorial in Kiev.

The gold medals came from Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov and Hajimurad Mahammadsaidov in the men’s 61kg and 86kg weight categories respectively.

Elmira Gambarova grabbed a silver in the women`s 63kg event, while Anjela Doroqan (53 kq) and Irina Netreba (58 kq) scooped the bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijani wrestlers brought home three golds, two silvers and four bronzes from the Kiev tournament.

Azerbaijani wrestlers claim five medals on second day of Kiev tournament