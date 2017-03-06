Azerbaijani judo fighters bring home nine European medals

Date: 6 March 2017 18:46

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters have grabbed nine medals, including four golds at the European Cup held in Antalya.

The gold medals came from Jafar Akbarli (90kg), Ali Asgarli (50 kg), Amrah Salimli (55 kg) and Knyaz Mahmudlu (66 kg).

Adil Karimli (90kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (over 90kg) claimed the silver, while Gunel Bakirzade (57kg), Suleyman Yagubov (90kg) and Rufat Mammadov (60kg) scooped the bronze medals of the tournament.

The European Cup brought together 362 fighters from 18 countries.

