Date: 6 March 2017 19:46

A+ A–



Rome, March 6, AZERTAC

The Italian mass media have widely covered events that were held in a number of Italian cities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

News agencies, newspapers and news portals published news stories, articles and broadcast programs on the commemorative events as well as interviews with Azerbaijani Ambassador Mammad Ahmadzade.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent

Khojaly commemorative events in Italian media spotlight