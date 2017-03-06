Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

UK’s Permanent Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs delivers lecture at ADA University

Date: 6 March 2017 19:46

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

United Kingdom’s Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Simon McDonald has delivered a lecture at the ADA University.

Simon McDonald said a lot of British companies invest in Azerbaijan under agreements signed between the two countries.

“The UK holds a fifth of the world economy and the fourth army in the world that speaks of its global role,” he said.


