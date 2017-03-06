Administrative building of Babak District Executive Authority opens

Date: 6 March 2017 20:46

Babak, March 6, AZERTAC

A newly renovated administrative building of Babak District Executive Authority has today been inaugurated.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

Addressing the event, head of Babak Executive Authority Rasim Huseynov highlighted construction work carried out in the district.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated the staff on the opening of the administrative building.

There is a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev outside the five-storey building. All conditions have been created here for employees.

