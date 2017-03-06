Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation among FIG`s meritorious federations

Date: 6 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has been included in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) rating list of the meritorious federations. The high appreciation of the national federation’s activity confirmed its reputation in the international arena once again.

The FIG Executive Committee defines the meritorious federations based on the points given for their activities during the year – the organization of the World Championships and World Cups, hosting of meetings of the FIG governing bodies, holding of the FIG Coaching Academy and International Judges’ Courses, as well as participation in the mentioned events. It should be reminded that due to its dynamic and professional activity, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has placed itself among the 10 strongest federations for the 3 consecutive years (2014, 2015 and 2016).

There are 148 FIG affiliated member federations.

