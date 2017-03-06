Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets Indian Ambassador

Date: 6 March 2017 22:46

Nakhchivan, March 6, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana.

Mr. Talibov highlighted history of Nakhchivan, as well as development of the economy, culture, agriculture, industry communication and information technologies in the Autonomous Republic.

The Chairman also said there are good opportunities for cooperation between Nakchivan and India in the fields of education, tourism.

Ambassador Sanjay Rana said he is deeply impressed with beauty of Nakhchivan, adding they are ready for cooperation in the fields of agriculture and industry.


