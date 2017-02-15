Date: 6 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev will participate in the international “İTB Berlin” tourism exhibition in Germany.

Azerbaijan`s pavilion will showcase the country`s tourism potential. The participants will be presented books, booklets and CDs in the Azerbaijani, German and English languages.

At the tourism exhibition ITB Berlin entire range of travel is presented: countries, destinations, tour operators, booking systems, transport, hotels, and all others who want to make their customers the best weeks of the year more enjoyable.

Business travel has become an important and lucrative foothold in the travel industry in an increasingly globalized economy, in addition to leisure travel.

ITB Berlin is the B2B-Platform for trade visitors – an excellent opportunity to meet business partners and to do business. For all other visitors ITB Berlin is a wonderful possibility to discover the whole world within a few hours.

In October 2008, the successful concept of ITB Berlin started its own journey.

Azerbaijan to promote its tourism at İTB Berlin exhibition