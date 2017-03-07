Date: 7 March 2017 10:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.06 to stand at $53.14. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.12 to trade at $55.89.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.48 to stand at $56.83 on the world markets.

Azeri Light crude sells for $56.83