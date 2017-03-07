Samsung has patented a humanoid robot

Date: 7 March 2017 11:34

Samsung filed several applications with the patent office of the United States.



They describe human-like robot that can move on two feet this way, as do the people write foreign media.



Document details Samsung on the eve appeared on the Network, and the application of the Corporation in the patent was filed back in 2011. According to the test, Samsung creates a humanoid that can completely mimic the human gait, to repeat the breathing, thanks to a special system responsible for movement “of the chest”. During the movement of the robot from Samsung analyzes your route to achieve a natural speed gait.



It is noted that in order to get from point a to point B, the robot Samsung divides the entire path into multiple segments to allocate their center of gravity while maintaining the vertical position when lifting up or descent down the mountain. Yet it is not informed exactly how the Corporation intends to use this patent.





