Date: 7 March 2017 11:46

A+ A–



Istanbul, March 7, AZERTAC

“The modernized and strengthened Azerbaijani army is able to prevent all provocations and attacks of the enemy and ready to retaliate at any moment”, said Vice Admiral Hasan Sukru Korlu, Commander of Turkish Northern Sea Area, at the meeting with the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev.

Hailing Azerbaijan’s progress in many spheres, Hasan Sukru Korlu noted the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the development of cooperation in the military sphere. Speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hasan Sukru Korlu stressed that the conflict has not been resolved due to the unconstructive position of the occupant.

During the conversation, Masim Hajiyev said that Turkey and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries, recalling the words of national leader Heydar Aliyev - "One nation, two states". President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues this policy and pays special attention to the development of Azerbaijan-Turkey relations.

International economic projects, realized as a real result of development strategy of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, ensure economic growth in a large geographical area, including Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The sides also exchanged views on development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all directions, as well as in the field of defense.

Sabir Shahtakhti,

Special correspondent

Turkish Vice Admiral: Azerbaijani army is able to prevent all provocations and attacks of enemy