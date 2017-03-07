Azerbaijan`s FM meets Deputy Premier of Russian Federation

Date: 7 March 2017 14:46

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Dmitry Rogozin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation, Co-Chair of Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Prior to a meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov laid a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier near the walls of Kremlin and paid tribute to their memory.

At the meeting interlocutors stressed that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations at the level of strategic partnership over this period.

The sides noted an important role of Inter-Governmental Commission in development of economic-trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. They also stressed particular significance of high-level mutual visits and humanitarian ties between our countries.

