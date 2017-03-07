World’s First Smartphone With Built-in 360-degree VR Camera Unveiled

Date: 7 March 2017 15:34

Every once in a while comes out a phone that pleasantly surprises you and makes you think whether it’s the phone from the future or is it just a crazy idea that would fade away in oblivion.



Chinese smartphone-maker Protruly’s handset Darling is one such device. The smartphone, which was revealed late last year, turned heads when it was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) last week due to it’s unorthodox long shape and ability to capture virtual reality (VR) video.



Dubbed as the world’s first “VR mobile phone”, the Darling features a built-in 360-degree camera allowing it to shoot 360-degree panorama videos and photos.



The 360-degree content shot with the smartphone can easily be on platforms that support 360° contents like YouTube and Facebook.



Shenzhen-based company has released two versions of the phone; a standard model and a high-end model with 3.08 grammes of pure gold and four diamonds embedded to what the company claims is “full-grain leather from Italy”.



Both the devices run on Android Marshmallow 6.0 and feature a 2.5GHz deca-core Helio X20 MT6797 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Display wise, the devices are pretty standard with 5.5-inch full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) screen.



However, both the devices pack a huge 3,560 mAh battery that other Android phones could only dream of.



Besides the two fisheye lenses to shoot the 360-degree footage, ProTruly’s devices also features a 13MP back and 8M selfie cameras.



There are some contradictions regarding the prices of devices. While China Daily says the standard version and the diamond-embedded high-end version sells for around to $600 and $1,300 respectively, Mashable claims that the phones are available for $500 and $800.









