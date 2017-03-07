From 2019 all the iPhone will be equipped with OLED screens

Date: 7 March 2017 16:34

This year, if you believe close to Apple sources, the iPhone maker for the first time will put the smartphone OLED displays. Writes South Korean newspaper the Bell if in the first year panels, organic LEDs will be equipped with only one premium model of iPhone 8, in 2019 all smartphones “Apple” of the brand will have OLED displays.



According to analysts of the Display Supply Chain Consultants, in 2019 the sales of smartphones equipped with OLED screens, will exceed shipments of devices with LCD displays.



The annual production capacity of OLED panels for this segment will grow from 7.5 million m2 in 2016 m2 to 40.4 million in 2021. In quantitative terms, says 389 million panels last year and 1.34 billion in 2021 (source incorrectly States 134 billion). It is noteworthy that already in this year, iPhone will account for 20-35% of all released OLED panels.



“Apple will produce about 60 million devices with OLED displays this year and will double this amount next. The company’s goal is to transfer to the all-new OLED iPhone by 2019”, – specifies the edition.



At the end of last year Samsung and LG produced 92% of all panels with organic LEDs, however, by 2021, the share of the Korean giants will be reduced to 63% due to the increase in production volumes by Chinese companies. In the list of leaders of the third place (after Samsung and LG) is BOE Technology.



Manufacturing OLED displays for the new iPhone will start in April or May of this year.





