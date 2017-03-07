UNEC, Suleyman Demirel University discuss cooperation opportunities

Date: 7 March 2017 16:46

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Professor Adalat Muradov, member of the Parliament Tahir Mirkishili, Dean of UNEC Faculty of Turkish World of Business Administration Farrukh Tuzchuoghlu and Director of the Distance, Part-time and Secondary Education Center Sabuhi Tanriverdiyev have visited Turkey to discuss cooperation opportunities with Suleyman Demirel University.

The delegation was received by Governor of the city of Isparta Sehmus Gunaydin and Chairperson of Isparta Municipality Yusif Ziya Gunaydin on the first day of the trip. UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov highlighted the importance of the development of education for both countires. The Governor of the city expressed confidence that the cooperation between the universities will reach the highest level. Head of Municipality promised to support the development between the universities.

Professor Adalat Muradov expressed interest in the development of the work of the Faculty of Turkish World Business Administration within the meeting with the rector of the SDU, Professor Ilker Huseyin Carikci. Initial agreement on the realization of the dual diploma project between the two universities in a short period of time has been achieved; expanded and real discussions on the affairs to be done in other fields were made.

The delegation was informed about the achievements gained by the SDU in the realization of distance education and the establishment of this process. It was noted that the SDU has a great tradition and experience in this area in Turkey, in addition it has a strong material and technical basis; the technical parts of the issue were clarified for the guests with practical examples. The delegation also studied the organization of the secretariat’s work, principle and its cooperation with other structures of the university. At the same time, they became familiar with the central library of the SDU called “Knowledge Center”.

As part of the visit, representatives joined the conference on “Azerbaijan in the 25th year of the Independence” organized by the Faculty of Economics and Administration of Suleyman Demirel University. Member of Parliament Tahir Mirkishili spoke about Azerbaijan achievements gained in internal and external policy and economy. UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov talked about the work done in the sphere of education in Azerbaijan and achievements gained, measures realized by the government in connection with the improvement of material and technical basis and in the development of highly skilled personnel in the world’s leading education centers, as well as great success gained by UNEC within 3 years.

The delegation met with economist students from Azerbaijan who study at Suleyman Demirel University. UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov and Member of Parliament Tahir Mirkishili heard the students’ opinions and impressions, answered their questions.

The delegation visited Suleyman Demirel’s grave and home museum as part of the trip.

