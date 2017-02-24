Heads of state and government send their video addresses to participants of 4th international Caspian Energy Forum - 2017

Date: 7 March 2017 16:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

“Several Heads of State and Government have sent their video-address to the participants of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum - 2017 and congratulated Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) on the 15th anniversary,” First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to him, “some of them plan to come to Azerbaijan or send their representatives for participation in the 4th international Caspian Energy Forum – 2017”.

Telman Aliyev noted that European Commissioners, heads of government agencies, ministries, committees and departments of Azerbaijan, Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as heads of large international companies will also attend Caspian Energy Forum – 2017. In General, 500 delegates from 50 countries of the world will take part in the forum.

Science-Production Company R.I.S.K. is a sponsor of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017. Asia Sky Express & OCS, Azpetrol Ltd and Sinam are the partners of the event.

Registration for participation in the forum: http://caspianenergyforum.com/index.php/en/registration

The forum will consist of the three sessions. The first session will be dedicated to preliminary results of the implemented economic reforms. The second session will cover the issues concerning the development of the oil-gas and energy sectors of the Caspian region states. The third session will be dedicated to projects, which are implemented in the non-oil sector (finance, transport, ICT, agroindustry and tourism), and their promotion towards the world markets.

Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) was established in June 2002 under support of the largest oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club).

Since the moment of establishment Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) has been promoting attraction of oil industry revenues towards the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club), which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations, operates in 50 countries of the world, carries out an active work to maintain the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

Heads of state and government send their video addresses to participants of 4th international Caspian Energy Forum - 2017