Date: 7 March 2017 17:46

Madrid, March 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain Anar Maharramov has presented this credentials to President of France and Co-Prince of Andorra Francois Hollande.

In a brief talk with Mr Hollande, ambassador Maharramov extended President Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to him.

The French president thanked for the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment.

Aygun Aliyeva

Special Correspondent

Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince