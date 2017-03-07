Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 7 March 2017 17:46
A+
A–
Madrid, March 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain Anar Maharramov has presented this credentials to President of France and Co-Prince of Andorra Francois Hollande.
In a brief talk with Mr Hollande, ambassador Maharramov extended President Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to him.
The French president thanked for the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment.
Aygun Aliyeva
Special Correspondent