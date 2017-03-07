Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince

Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince

Date: 7 March 2017 17:46

A+ A

Madrid, March 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain Anar Maharramov has presented this credentials to President of France and Co-Prince of Andorra Francois Hollande.

In a brief talk with Mr Hollande, ambassador Maharramov extended President Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to him.

The French president thanked for the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment.

Aygun Aliyeva

Special Correspondent


AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince

Tags:  Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news