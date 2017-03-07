Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijan`s FM receives medal of Council of Federation of Russia

Date: 7 March 2017 17:46

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC 

On behalf of the Council of Federation of Russia Ilyas Umakhanov presented the medal “Council of Federation. 20 years” to Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Prior to the presentation, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Ilyas Umakhanov, deputy chair of the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development level of bilateral relations over the period of 25 years of diplomatic relations and successful development of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the role of parliamentary cooperation in furthering of bilateral relations.

 


