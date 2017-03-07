Tbilisi hosts annual Women in Policing Conference

Date: 7 March 2017 18:46

Tbilisi, March 7, AZERTAC

The 6th Annual Women in Policing Regional Conference has been held in Tbilisi. The conference aims to highlight the role of female officers in organizing the work of internal affairs bodies, ensuring stability and security and combating international terrorism.

In his interview with Azerbaijani journalists, Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Mghebrishvili said Georgia is a multinational country. “There are Azerbaijanis among our female police, and they play an important role in ensuring stability and security in the country,” the minister added.

Khatai Azizov

Special Correspondent

