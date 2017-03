Date: 7 March 2017 18:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will vie for medals at the International 45th Yasar Dogu Tournament to be held in Istanbul, Turkey on March 10-12.

The team includes Mahir Amiraslanov (57kg), Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (65kg), Ibrahim Usubov (86kg) and Aslanbek Albarov (97kg).

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to compete in Istanbul