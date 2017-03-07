FM Sigmar Gabriel: Azerbaijan is strategic partner of Germany

Date: 7 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany have had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the letter addressed to his German counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that the relations between the two countries have developed dynamically and covered various areas since the establishment of diplomatic relations. He stated that Azerbaijan is the main economic and trade partner of Germany and the European Union in the South Caucasus and there is great potential in the development of bilateral relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the history of relations between the two countries and peoples is not limited to the establishment of diplomatic relations but has deeper roots and mentioned that this year marks the 200th anniversary of the establishment of German settlements in Azerbaijan. He also stated that the existence of German historical and cultural heritage in Azerbaijan has become an important symbol of the relations between our countries.

In his letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel mentioned that the settlements, such as Hellendorf established by Swabian Germans 200 years ago in Azerbaijan is the common cultural heritage of the two countries.

Minister Sigmar Gabriel noted that Azerbaijan is the strategic partner of Germany in the diversification of its energy supplies. He also stated that Germany will continue to be a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in its modernization efforts, diversification of economy and democratic development.

German Foreign Minister mentioned the developing relations between the two countries in various areas, in particular an energy field and referred to the German-Azerbaijan Economic Forum as a striking example of this relations.

