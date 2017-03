Date: 8 March 2017 12:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 124 times throughout the day using large-calibre weapons and sniper rifles, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Paravakar and Aygeovit villages in Armenia`s Ijevan district, Barekamavan village in Noyemberyan district, Chinari village in Berd district, and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district, the ministry said.

The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu villages in Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand district, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages in Fuzuli district, Mehdili village in Jabrayil district, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand , Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 124 times throughout the day