Work starts on Health Center to be built in Bosnia and Herzegovina with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Kotor Varos, March 8, AZERTAC

A ground-breaking ceremony has been held for a new building of the Health Center in the city of Kotor Varos, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will be constructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Participants in the ceremony included Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, mayor of Kotor Varos Zdenko Sakan, deputy mayor Mladen Trivunovic, president of Municipal Assembly of Kotor Varos Ibrahim Palic, director of the Health Center Vladimir Bibic, staff of Azerbaijan`s diplomatic corps in Bosnia and Herzegovina, officials of the Presidential Administration of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as local public figures.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Anar Alakbarov highlighted the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, saying it implements cultural, educational, healthcare projects and carries out charity campaigns both in Azerbaijan and abroad. “This includes repair and renovation of a large number of religious monuments, restoration of historical and architectural monuments, the organization of regular scientific conferences and forums on multiculturalism and tolerance.”

Anar Alakbarov described Bosnia and Herzegovina as a friend of Azerbaijan, saying the two countries enjoy deep relations. “The projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation contribute to strengthening and enhancing relations between our countries and peoples,” he said.

Mayor of Kotor Varos Zdenko Sakan and director of the Health Center Vladimir Bibic hailed the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a sign of solidarity and unity between the peoples of the two countries.

An agreement on the construction of the new building of the Health Center was signed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Kotor Varos mayor`s office and health ministry this January after Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Chairman Mladen Ivanic made a request for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s assistance in building several social and healthcare centers in the country. The construction of the two-storey building will be completed before the end of the year.

After the ground-breaking ceremony Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov met with Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Chairman Mladen Ivanic, who thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for their assistance in building the Health Center in Kotor Varos. He hailed friendly relations and cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan. Mladen Ivanic also commended Azerbaijan`s European integration and tolerance in the country.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has implemented a number of projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina so far, including the building of a Friendship Park and a Khojaly genocide memorial, as well as several awareness campaigns and conferences under Justice for Khojaly initiative. The foundation also contributed to the renovation of a center for blind and visually impaired children and youth in Sarajevo, which was inaugurated in 2013.

