US Congressman makes Khojaly statement

Date: 8 March 2017 14:46

Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

US Congressman from New Jersey Donald Payne has made a statement on the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

In his statement, Payne said Khojaly tragedy was a brutal murder of more than 600 civilians, mostly women, children and elderly, in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly 25 years ago. Congressman Payne called on his colleagues to join him in remembering the victims of the tragedy.

