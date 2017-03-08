Azerbaijani FM addresses lecturers and students at Russian Diplomatic Academy

Date: 8 March 2017 15:46

Moscow, March 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has addressed lecturers and students at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of his visit to Moscow.

He provided an insight into key priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign and internal policy.

On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said the settlement of the dispute is among top priorities for the country.

Mammadyarov said Russia plays an important role in the resolution of this conflict.

“We need to stop clashes on the front line, prevent bloodshed and continue negotiations,” he said.

The FM also highlighted economic reforms in Azerbaijan, including development of entrepreneurship and measures to encourage investment.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent

